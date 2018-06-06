California woman killed by car after lying on Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old California woman has died after being hit by a car on the northwestern edge of Omaha's Creighton University campus, where she was a student.

Omaha police say Vindhay Puttagunta, of Folsom, California, was walking with a man along a street around 1 a.m. when he sat down on a retaining wall. Police say Puttagunta lay down in the middle of the street in an attempt to get the man's attention. Investigators say she was still lying in the street when a sedan ran over her without stopping.

Puttagunta was taken in extremely critical condition to Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.