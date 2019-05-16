Call center unit closure in New Mexico may hit 189 employees

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Nearly 200 employees in southern New Mexico face layoffs with the planned closure of a unit in a Las Cruces call support center.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Concentrix notified the city this week that up to 189 employees could lose their jobs in July with the closure.

Concentrix spokeswoman Brooke Beiting says the closure comes amid a "change in our client's business requirements."

The company said in a letter to Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima it would work to find other jobs for the affected employees.

Concentrix, division of the Fremont, California-based SYNNEX Corporation, provides call support for other companies. It has about 275 call centers worldwide.

