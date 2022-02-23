Calls of favoritism push Binghamton to change syllabus

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Online backlash has prompted Binghamton University to change the syllabus for a sociology course after critics said that the course was favoring minorities over white men.

Professor Ana Maria Candela said in the syllabus for “Social Change, Introduction to Sociology" that she would call upon minority students over white men during classroom discussions, practicing the “progressive stacking” technique used to give marginalized people opportunities to speak, The Press & Sun-Bulletin reported Wednesday.