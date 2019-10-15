Campaign finance reports: Kupchick leads the quarter in donations, spending

First Selectman candidate Brenda Kupchick.

FAIRFIELD — With municipal elections only a month away, candidates have been bringing in donations and ramping up spending.

State Rep. Brenda Kupchick and Board of Finance Chair Tom Flynn are up against incumbent First Selectman Mike Tetreau and RTM Representative Nancy Lefkowitz for seats on the Board of Selectman.

According to campaign finance reports, Kupchick outdid Tetreau in both donations and spending this quarter, while Flynn outraised Lefkowitz but spent less. Going into the final month of the campaign, both Tetreau and Lefkowitz had roughly double the balance remaining compared to Kupchick and Flynn.

This quarter’s campaign finance reports, which included monetary receipts and expenditures from July 1 through Sept. 30, were due Oct. 10.

According to state campaign finance laws, any candidate who forms a campaign committee must file a public financial disclosure statement with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) by the 10th of January, April, July and October.

In the First Selectman race, this quarter’s numbers showed a recent boost in Kupchick’s campaign. While Tetreau, who formed his campaign committee over a year before Kupchick, had been ahead by over $30,000 in donations after last quarter, Kupchick outdid Tetreau in both receipts and spending this time.

Kupchick raised more than twice as much as Tetreau in donations and spent over three times as much as his campaign. Kupchick raised $36,035 this quarter and spent $48,293 of her $91,107 balance. Tetreau, meanwhile, raised $16,650 this quarter and spent $15,164 of his $105,137 balance.

With just under a month to go, Tetreau’s campaign has more than twice as much left on hand to spend before Nov. 5. Tetreau’s balance at the end of the quarter was $89,972, while Kupchick’s was $42,813.

In the Selectman race, Flynn outdid Lefkowitz in donations this quarter, but spent significantly less. Having raised more earlier in the campaign cycle, Lefkowitz tapped into larger spending reserves.

Flynn raised $6,605 this quarter to bring his balance to $18,403, while Lefkowitz raised $3,890 to bring her balance to $47,259. Lefkowitz spent $25,917 this quarter, and Flynn spent $6,999.

Heading into the last month of the campaign, Lefkowitz had just under twice as much as Flynn left over, with $21,343 in her campaign balance compared to Flynn’s $11,403.

Campaign finance reports are available for public inspection at the Town Clerk’s office.

