Campaign panel investigates California lawmaker's spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's campaign watchdog says it's starting an investigation against a sitting state lawmaker.

The Fair Political Practices Commission said Thursday it is investigating allegations that Republican Assemblyman Bill Brough of Dana Point improperly used campaign funds to benefit himself and his family.

The complaint was filed by conservative activist and blogger Aaron Park.

Park says campaign records show Brough used campaign funds to fly himself and his family to Boston for a Red Sox baseball game.

He also questions Brough's spending on cigars, a humidor, liquor cabinet, and more than $175,000 for food and drinks since 2015.

He says Brough's campaign paid more than $13,000 in cellphone bills for himself and his family since 2015.

Brough did not immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.