Campground in state park closed for a decade reopening

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A campground in a state park that's been closed for a decade is finally reopening to the public.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation says the campground in Massasoit State Park in Taunton will reopen Friday. The public is invited to gather around a community campfire and roast s'mores to celebrate the reopening.

The Brockton Enterprise reports the site has been closed since 2008 when a lightning storm ruined the underground power system.

Since then the campground has undergone a $5 million makeover that includes new signage and lighting, restoration of running water and power, and a new playground.

The state is offering free camping for the first weekend but normal camping fees are $17 for in-state residents and $27 for out-of-state residents. There are 94 campsites in all.