Can French judges clear Carlos Ghosn's name? He hopes so JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and ALEXANDER TURNBULL, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 7:17 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn expects to get hit with at least one preliminary charge after French investigators travel to Beirut next week to question him over suspicions of financial misconduct. But he insists he's done nothing wrong and hopes their investigations are eventually dropped.
Lavish parties in Versailles, questionable payments to an Omani car dealer, suspected tax evasion — these are the subjects of multiple investigations in France involving Ghosn's actions as the head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi car alliance. They were opened amid new scrutiny of Ghosn after his shocking 2018 arrest in Japan.
JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and ALEXANDER TURNBULL