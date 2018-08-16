Can Twitter change its 'core' and remain Twitter?

NEW YORK (AP) — After long resisting change, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wants to revamp the "core" of the service to fight rampant abuse and misinformation. But it's not clear if changing that essence — how it rewards interactions and values popularity — would even work.

Though Dorsey was scant on details, what is certain is that the move will require huge investments for a company that doesn't have the same resources as Google and Facebook. Any change is likely to affect how users engage with Twitter and hurt revenue.

Revamping the core could mean changing the engagement and rewards designed to keep users coming back — in the form of seeing tweets liked, responded to and retweeted, and seeing their follower counts grow. Take that away, and users might not want to return.