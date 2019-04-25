Candidates discuss future of coal production during debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three Democrats running for Kentucky governor wrangled Wednesday evening over issues ranging from marijuana legalization to the future of Appalachian coal in a televised debate, less than a month before the state's primary.

The candidates also emphasized some of their campaign themes during the high-stakes encounter featuring Attorney General Andy Beshear, former state Auditor Adam Edelen and state House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins.

Beshear said he wants to expand gambling in Kentucky and use the proceeds to help fund the state's struggling public pension systems. Adkins touted his plan to provide free community college and job training for adults. Edelen called for creating a new economy for Kentucky and said he has a track record of doing so with his lead involvement in developing a solar power project on a former Appalachian coal mine.

The hourlong debate gave visibility to Democrats who are trying to take back the state's top political post from Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking a second term.

Asked their stands on marijuana legalization, all three candidates said they support legalizing medical marijuana. Legislation that would make marijuana legal in the bluegrass state for medical purposes only has stalled in recent years in the state's Republican-dominated legislature.

Adkins, a cancer survivor, said, "there's no question that for certain medical conditions, medical marijuana is the right approach."

Beshear cited the state's addiction woes from opioid prescription medicines in voicing support for medical marijuana legalization.

"We have got to have a way to treat chronic pain that doesn't load medicine cabinets up with things that make people addicted," he said.

Edelen said he supports access to medical marijuana for Kentuckians but took it a step further. Edelen touted his plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use. His plan stops short of fully legalizing marijuana. Edelen estimates his plan would save the state $15 million a year, money he would shift into treatment and recovery programs for people addicted to powerful opioid painkillers.

"We just cannot afford in a state this broke to spend $50 million a year prosecuting 11,000 people for possession of small amounts of marijuana. It's dumb, it's expensive and it's also terribly racist in its application," Edelen said.

When asked if there's a future for coal production in eastern Kentucky, Beshear replied Kentucky needs to diversify its energy production and said climate change "is real."

Kentucky coal production has plummeted as power plants moved to other energy sources and mining coal became more expensive. Many people in coal regions also blame environmental regulations put in place during Democrat Barack Obama's administration.

Adkins said the coal industry will continue to exist but not at past levels. The rural lawmaker said he has a vision to rebuild the state's rural economy. Edelen pointed to his solar power project as an example of what Kentucky needs to embrace to create jobs in the coalfields.

In a social media video before the debate, Bevin said his potential Democratic challengers are promoting "tired" and "backward" ideas.

"They're not what's best for us," Bevin said. "We've created more than 50,000 jobs here in Kentucky, because we're looking forward. Looking forward is what the people of Kentucky deserve, and it's what we want."

The other Democrat running for governor is frequent candidate Geoff Young. Bevin's GOP challengers in the primary are state Rep. Robert Goforth, William Woods and Ike Lawrence.

Kentucky is among three states electing governors in 2019. The others are Louisiana and Mississippi.