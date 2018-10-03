Candidates for attorney general spar in first debate

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and her Republican challenger Jay McMahon have sparred on everything from gun rights and the state's transgender rights law to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The two clashed in their first debate Wednesday on WGBH.

McMahon, an attorney from Cape Cod, faulted Healey for her 2016 notice to gun sellers and manufacturers cracking down on "copy" or "duplicate" assault weapon. Healey said she was just enforcing the state's existing assault weapons ban.

Healey said she would vote to preserve the state's transgender law, which is up for repeal on the November ballot. McMahon said he supports the repeal effort.

Healey said Kavanaugh doesn't have the temperament to serve on the Supreme Court. McMahon said he's waiting for the results of an FBI report on Kavanaugh.