FAIRFIELD — An open probate judgeship will pit Kate Neary Maxham, a Democrat, against Republican Bryan LeClerc.

The seat is open due to the sudden death earlier this year of Probate Judge Daniel Caruso at the age of 60.

Maxham, 63, worked in the Probate Court for the last 20 years as the staff attorney and is also vice chairman of the Conservation Commission, while LeClerc, a partner with Berchem Moses PC, has served on the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, the Representative Town Meeting and as a parking ticket hearing officer.

“My legal experience, combined with my service to our community in various leadership roles makes me well qualified to serve as judge of Probate,” LeClerc said. “Over the years I have volunteered with and provided support and counsel to our community groups, from Scouts to sports, neighborhood associations to Fairfield University, volunteer elected positions to charities.”

A 30-year resident of Fairfield, LeClerc, 56, graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in politics and from the University of Connecticut Law School. A Scoutmaster since 2010, LeClerc serves on the board of managers for the Fairfield YMCA, and board of directors for the CT Yankee Council Boy Scouts of America.

While serving on the RTM from 1991 to 2007, LeClerc served as both majority leader and moderator.

“Whether it is a widow or widower who has lost a spouse or a parent who needs to be appointed as a guardian of a child with special needs or a grandparent who needs to care for a grandchild, the court is here to help,” Maxham said. “Together we can continue to make Fairfield the town that takes care of all its citizens.”

Maxham is a lifelong town resident, who graduated from Rosemont College in Pennsylvania and Quinnipiac Law School. Before joining the Probate Court in 1988, Maxham worked at two local law firms.

Before being appointed to the Conservation Commission, Maxham served on the Historic District Commission. She is an adjunct professor at Albertus Magnus College, and for 24 years, served on the board of directors of the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club. She is also a former Girl Scout leader.

Maxham touts her many years of working alongside Caruso to “create a safe haven in the court those families in need.”

For LeClerc, “I have the skills, Probate legal experience, knowledge, compassion and commitment to serve as Judge of Probate, helping people at the most difficult time in their lives.”