Cantrell executive orders address gun violence, youth issues

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gun violence and issues facing youths and families are among the issues addressed in the first executive orders signed by New Orleans' new mayor.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office says in a Friday news release that she signed an order establishing a new advisory council to develop innovative approaches to reducing gun violence. Another order establishes the Office of Youth and Families to address issues affecting the 37 percent of New Orleans youths living in poverty.

Other orders established new offices to oversee city contracting and regulation of utilities.

Cantrell took office May 7.