Capitol Police have new chief after Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — J. Thomas Manger, a former police chief in Maryland and Virginia, is the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, congressional officials announced Thursday. Manger will take charge of the department in the aftermath of the violent Jan. 6 insurrection in which supporters of former President Donald Trump easily overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.
The Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms and the Architect of the Capitol, oversees the force and led the search. The board said in a statement that Manger had been appointed after nationwide recruitment and that they have confidence in his "experience and approach in protecting the Congress – its Members, employees, visitors and facilities.”