Capitol Watch: Lawmakers could fine-tune public funding plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is trying to root out political corruption by allowing candidates to run for office with up to $100 million in public funds but lawmakers may fine-tune the details in weeks to come.

Lawmakers this year gave an appointed commission until Dec. 1 to come up with a plan for a system to let candidates qualify for public matching funds. Commissioners had said they would release the plan Wednesday but now say they need more time.

Lawmakers could tweak the plan when they return in January. But voting rights groups and nearly 40 Democratic legislators are calling on lawmakers to return in December to ensure the plan gets money out of politics while leaving minor political parties alone.

Republicans are calling for a repeal of the plan altogether.