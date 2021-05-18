Capitol fence will be missing when Legislature reconvenes STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press May 18, 2021 Updated: May 18, 2021 5:10 p.m.
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis officers. Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes next month to finish its work on a new budget - the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since last summer's unrest over the death of George Floyd.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a podium as Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, right to left, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, listened in during a press conference Monday, May 17, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn., announcing the Legislature and Walz agreed to spend $52 billion on the next two-year budget.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes next month to finish its work on a new budget — the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since the unrest last summer following George Floyd's death.
But officials haven’t yet decided whether the Capitol will reopen to the public in time for the special session, which Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call for June 14 or sooner.
STEVE KARNOWSKI