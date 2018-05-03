Car broken into; headphones and purse stolen

FAIRFIELD — A car parked in the Geronimo’s restaurant parking lot at 2070 Post Road was broken into Tuesday night.

The car owner said a window on the car was shattered, and a $150 Michael Kors purse and a pair of Beats headphones valued at $300 were taken. Security footage captured the incident, which happened just before 9 p.m. Seen on the tape are two men who left in a silver Acura.

The incident is under investigation.