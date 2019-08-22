Car found amid muck blocking New Orleans drainage canal

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Workers looking for blockages in an underground New Orleans drainage canal have found the usual mucky debris — and at least one car.

Heavy equipment hoisted the wreck out of the Lafitte Canal on Thursday, a day after the city's Sewerage and Water Board announced its discovery. It was found during an inspection ordered after parts of the city flooded during a July 10 deluge as Hurricane Barry was forming off the coast.

How and when the car got there remains unknown. It was discovered using an amphibious vehicle and underwater camera.

The board's news release says the canal has large open sections that render it vulnerable to large obstructions.

Board Executive Director Ghasan Korban said debris that still must be removed may include parts of other cars.