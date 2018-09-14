Car left on milk crates after tires stolen in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A Beach Road resident woke up Tuesday to find the tires and rims taken off their car.

According to police, the owner said the tires and rims were on their 2015 BMW 328 at 6 p.m. the night before. The stolen tires and rims were valued at $4,000. The car was left on milk crates.

Police are investigating the theft.

