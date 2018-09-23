Car-moose collisions down by half over last decade in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It's a pretty good time to be a moose in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine saw 287 car-moose collisions in 2017. That's down from 646 crashes in 2007, and a 32 percent decline from 2012.

Meanwhile, Maine biologists say moose calves appear to be showing strong survival rates in the northern part of the state.

Maine Department of Transportation data shows there have been 158 car crashes involving a moose so far this year.

Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson said his tiny community of Allagash has seen four moose collisions this summer.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife moose biologist Lee Kantar said there is no specific reason for the drop. He said major factors for such crashes include visibility and driver inattention.