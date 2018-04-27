Car, school bus crash; 3 critically hurt in car

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a car collided with a school bus full of children in Burien, critically injuring three people in the car.

KOMO reports deputies and medics responded to the scene Friday morning after receiving reports of a head-on crash involving a school bus.

Seventeen students and the driver were in the school bus at the time of the crash. Four of the students were taken to Highline Medical Center with minor injuries as a precaution.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.