Car slams into Dodge County home, man dies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after he smashed his car into a Dodge County home.

WTMJ-AM reports sheriff’s deputies were called to the home off state Highway 33 in the Township of Trenton around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the 24-year-old driver took a curve too fast and smashed into a ditch before hitting the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.