Caracal cat owner ticketed, ordered to find them new home Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 12:19 p.m.
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit woman has been ordered to find another home for her four African caracals after one of the wild cats spent hours on the loose after escaping its enclosure earlier this week.
Royal Oak police have issued Elaine Westfall five citations. She only has a few days to remove her pets.