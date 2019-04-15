https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Carbon-monoxide-poisoning-kills-mother-and-13767598.php
Carbon monoxide poisoning kills mother and daughter
BAKER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana coroner says carbon monoxide poisoning killed a mother and daughter who were found dead after an apartment fire.
The Advocate reports that the East Baton Rouge coroner, Dr. Beau Clark, identified the victims as 34-year-old Dominique Holden and 8-year-old Iyona Holden. Flames engulfed their apartment in Baker overnight between Friday and Saturday.
The fire was discovered when a man believed to be Dominique Holden's husband and Iyona Holden's father came home from working a night shift.
A news release from the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office says investigators concluded the fire started in the kitchen, where unattended cooking materials were left on a stove.
