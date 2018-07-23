Casey pounds tax bill as Pence flies to Philly to defend it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is attacking the Trump administration's tax-cutting bill, saying the vast majority of benefits are flowing to the nation's highest earners.

Casey spoke Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club, as Vice President Mike Pence flew into Philadelphia to promote the tax bill and headline a fundraiser for Casey's challenger in November's election, Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.

Casey said the bill "gave away the store to the top 1 percent" and gave them a tax cut that's much larger proportionally than a middle-class tax cut.

Pence says a family of four in the Philadelphia area will save nearly $2,500 in taxes annually.

No independent poll puts Barletta within striking distance of Casey, but Barletta says he expects President Donald Trump will campaign for him in Pennsylvania.