Casino announces $60 million hotel project

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania casino has announced plans to break ground on a $60 million hotel project.

The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh says the 219-room, four-star property to be built in the North Shore will be called "The Landing Hotel Pittsburgh."

Officials say they expect the seven-story project to bring about 128 new hotel and casino jobs along with 1,400 temporary construction jobs.

They said the city planning commission approved the project in 2017 but it was postponed after lawmakers approved mini-casinos in Pennsylvania.

Greg Carlin, CEO of Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, said the commonwealth's gambling expansion changed officials' schedule but not their intentions, and now "the time is right."

Groundbreaking is scheduled later this summer with "ribbon-cutting" expected in early 2021.