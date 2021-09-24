Casino union marches for return to jobs on Las Vegas Strip Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 11:04 p.m.
Claudia Ramos, left, Lorena Gonzales, center, and Maria Ruiz, who all work in housekeeping, march with other members of the Culinary Workers Union
Nympha Comacchio, from left, Cristina Kline, center, and Jose Rivera, right, chant as they march with other members of the Culinary Workers Union
Members and supporters of the Culinary Workers Union march the Strip
Cristina Kline chants with other members of the Culinary Workers Union
Jose Rivera, center, chants with other members of the Culinary Workers Union
Adela Montes de Oca addresses the crowd of Culinary Workers Union members after they marched the Strip
Members and supporters of the Culinary Workers Union march the Strip
Jose Rivera, center, chants with other members of the Culinary Workers Union
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of hotel, casino and restaurant workers marched Friday on the Las Vegas Strip to highlight their call for employers to rehire more people who were furloughed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the reopening of casinos and hotels, Culinary Union officials said about one-third of its members — or about 21,000 workers — remain out of work some 19 months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada.