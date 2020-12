CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The House Republican Caucus on Friday voted to nominate Sherman Packard as speaker of the House to succeed Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9.

Packard, of Londonderry, has been serving as acting speaker. He is serving his 15th term in the House. The full House membership is scheduled to vote when it gathers on Jan. 6.