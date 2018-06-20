Caught red handed stealing egg money

FAIRFIELD — A Stratford man was charged Tuesday for allegedly stealing money off a Churchill Street front porch.

The homeowner leaves a cooler with fresh eggs on her porch, and customers leave money in the cooler after buying the eggs. On Tuesday, a neighbor noticed the homeowner’s former tenant, James Perrotta, 20, take money from the cooler. When the neighbor yelled at Perrotta, he responded, “I live here.” The neighbor then started yelling for the homeowner, and Perrotta took off running.

When police called him, Perrotta allegedly admitted to stealing the money, and said he needed the money for gas. He came to police headquarters and was charged with sixth-degree larceny. Perotta, who lives on East Broadway, was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 6.