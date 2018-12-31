Cause still unknown in UP fire that killed 3 in February

IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) — Investigators in the Upper Peninsula are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed three people in downtown Ironwood nearly a year ago.

Ironwood Fire Marshal Brandon Snyder says last February's fire "remains an active case." He tells The Daily Globe that investigators have narrowed it to a room in a second-floor apartment. Water and the collapse of the building made it hard to immediately pinpoint the cause of the deadly fire.

Three men died of smoke inhalation and three other people were rescued from the fire, which destroyed two buildings.

Snyder says some of the best investigators in the country have assisted local authorities. Ironwood is in the western Upper Peninsula in Gogebic (Go-GEY'-bic) County, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of Lake Superior.

___

