Celebration marks new trails on East Coast Greenway

BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — Hiking and biking enthusiasts are celebrating the completion of 3 miles (5 kilometers) of trails in Connecticut that will link portions of the East Coast Greenway.

The Journal Inquirer reports the gathering in Bolton on Saturday morning will include a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The trail extensions will connect Manchester's Charter Oak Greenway to Bolton's Hop River State Park Trail, and connect to the 3,000-mile (4,830-kilometer) East Coast Greenway, which goes as far north as Maine and as far south as Florida.

Gwen Marrion, a longtime advocate of the trail extension, said it has been a community effort to get the trail built.

The trail was actually completed in December after more than three years of construction, but the official celebration is happening this weekend.

