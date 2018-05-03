https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Cellphone-taken-from-Dunkin-Donuts-counter-12885728.php
Cellphone taken from Dunkin’ Donuts counter
Published 4:25 pm, Thursday, May 3, 2018
FAIRFIELD — Police are reviewing surveillance video after a customer reported her cellphone stolen from the Dunkin’ Donuts at 593 Post Road on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman said she put her phone on the counter while she paid for coffee and left without it. When she went back to get the phone, it was gone.
