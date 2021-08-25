Census officials: Fewer gaps in data than initially feared

The amount of missing information in the 2020 census was less than feared, though it varied by state, the question asked, the type of housing and the mode in which U.S. residents answered the census form, Census Bureau officials said Wednesday.
Overall, the percent of U.S. households that didn't provide answers about their age, race and Hispanic background was in the 5% to 6% range, requiring Census Bureau statisticians to fill in the missing details. A half-percent of households didn't even provide a count of how many people lived there.