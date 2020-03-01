Center-right president taking office in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A right of center president takes office in Uruguay on Sunday, promising to crack down on crime and tighten government finances after a 15-year string of left-leaning governments.

Luis Lacalle Pou, a 46-year-old surfing enthusiast and son of a former president, narrowly won election in November in his second try for the office.

He inherits a country of nearly 3.4 million people that had grown steadily under the outgoing Broad Front government, but rising crime in recent years dented its popularity and economists have grown concerned about a rising fiscal deficit that reached 4.9% of gross domestic product last year.

Lacalle Pou has promised to cap government spending and to end impunity for criminals, bolstering the country's security forces and toughening sentences.

“In the interior of the country we used to sleep with the door open.... Even vehicles were left with doors and windows open and the key in the ignition. But lately the houses are all fenced.... We hope that this government takes some measures and can change that,” said Natalia Cardozo, a 37-year-old teacher who was participating on horseback in the inaugural; day parade.

Lacalle Pou, who spent many years in Uruguay's congress, grew up in an intensely political family. He father Luis Lacalle Herrera was president from 1990 to 1995 and his mother, Julia Pou, was a senator. His great-grandfather Luis Alberto de Herrera was a major figure in the National Party.