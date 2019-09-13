Central Indiana steel distribution center being shut down

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — An official says a central Indiana steel distribution center will be shutting down and putting up to 50 people out of work.

Anderson economic development director Greg Winkler says he met this week with workers at Mill Steel's facility, offering to help them find jobs with other companies.

The (Anderson) Herald-Bulletin reports the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company cited a decline in demand for its flat-rolled carbon steel products for the closure that could happen this month.

The center's closing comes a year after Vice President Mike Pence visited Mill Steel's Grand Rapids plant, touting the Trump administration's steel tariffs as boosting the U.S. steel industry.

