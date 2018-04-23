Central Michigan University seeks to raise $100 million

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University is kicking off the public phase of a $100 million fundraising campaign.

The school in Mount Pleasant says the "Fire Up for Excellence" campaign will seek contributions from alumni and other supporters. The school's President George Ross and others gathered over the weekend for an event where he said "we must have the support of our alumni and friends to stay great."

To date, the campaign has raised more than $83 million.

The name of the campaign draws inspiration from the phrase "Fire Up Chips" that's used to show support for the Chippewas' sports teams.

Bob Martin, vice president for advancement, says private support is especially critical to Central Michigan University's success in the face of declining state appropriations.