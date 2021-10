FAIRFIELD — On a recent walk with his young son in the northeast corner of town, a Fairfield dad said he twice had anti-Semitic slurs yelled at them by college-age men driving a car that passed them twice.

“My impression is it happens a lot,” he told around 25 people gathered for a forum entitled “Today’s Encounters with Anti-Semitism” held at the Jacky Durell Pavilion Sunday night.

He said these incidents are not typically reported in local media, raising the question of why the issue didn’t received more publicity.

Journalist Yair Rosenberg, however, a senior writer at Tablet Magazine and a frequent contributor to many national publications on Jewish issues, including the Washington Post, The New York Times, and The Atlantic, had a different lens with which he viewed the issue in 21st century America.

“It’s real,” he said. “It happens, but it’s not this huge, overwhelming force.”

“The fact that people are more conscious of it doesn’t mean that it’s more prevalent,” he said, “They’re just paying more attention.”

Rosenberg defended coverage by local news organizations by saying they do not have adequate resources to thoroughly report on a variety of issues and events that are happening.

He confessed, however, that traditionally the general media has not been particularly good about reporting on anti-Semitism, which is part of why he’s built his own career largely focused on reporting about the issue.

The topic has been receiving more attention in the last few years following some high-profile incidents — part of why Chabad of Fairfield, which hosted Sunday’s event, will be running a four-week workshop entitled “Outsmarting Anti-Semitism” beginning on Oct. 27.

“It’s really about giving people the tools … to combat it in a positive way,” Rabbi Shlame Landa said.

Rosenberg, said anit-Semitism was the world’s oldest form of hate, it’s most long-running, and in and of itself actually outweighs hate crimes against all other groups combined in terms of numbers, according to FBI statistics.

The most recent hate crime statistics for Connecticut showed that almost 70 percent of all hate crimes which were motivated by religion were directed at Jews, who make up just about 3.5 percent of the state’s population. There was 58 instances of anti-Semitism in the state featured in the most recent Anti-Defamation League report, issued in 2019, according to a press release from Chabad.

At the same time, Rosenberg said, nationally the incidence has decreased — though sometimes it might not feel that way for people experiencing it, such as this Fairfield father.

In terms of general response, Rosenberg explained that at the heart of anti-Semitism and similar hate crimes and actions is people’s discomfort and misunderstanding about other people.

Anti-Semitism, he said, can be abated through simple familiarity. He said the more people get to know real Jews, the less likely they are to engage in anti-Semitic acts.

“Help people move past some of the surface differences that can fuel prejudice,” he said, stressing inclusiveness over defensiveness.

As part of that process, he said — barring truly dangerous situations — Jewish people should not go out of their way to hide who they are, including their customs and identities.

“Just being who you are and not hiding it can really make a very big difference,” he said. He added that giving people more opportunity to become familiar with a group of people that may feel uncomfortably different to them, abates their irrational fears.

Along with part-time music composition, Rosenberg also devotes some time on the Internet to actually finding, and engaging with, anti-Semitic sites and bloggers.

Rather than fighting to stamp out groups or people championing these messages, however, he advocates a more willow-like approach.

“You don’t have to make it go away,” he said, adding it would probably be impossible to do so. Instead, different points of view can be shared to counter those words and opinions, leaving people to discern for themselves exactly what anti-Semitic speech is about and what it looks like.

Sometimes Rosenberg’s responses, in foiling with anti-Semites, become comical, as with his comment to someone who wrote him claiming that Jews were too physically weak to compete in professional sports.

Yes, Rosenberg responded, we’re letting the gentiles keep themselves busy in professional sports while we take over the world.

“People will laugh with you,” he said.

For more information on the four-week course, visit Chabad of Fairfield.