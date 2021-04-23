Chad holds funeral for late president amid rebel threat EDOUARD TAKADJI and CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press April 23, 2021 Updated: April 23, 2021 4:46 a.m.
N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s slain President Idriss Deby Itno is being buried Friday near his hometown after a state funeral in the capital, N’Djamena.
The country faces an uncertain future. Both opposition leaders and the rebels accused of killing Deby say they aren't happy with what they say amounts to a coup after power was handed over to Deby’s son, 37-year-old Mahamat Idriss Deby, to lead an 18-month transitional government.
EDOUARD TAKADJI and CARLEY PETESCH