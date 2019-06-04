Challenge to IRS donor disclosure rules faces key test

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An attempt to force the Trump administration to resume collecting information about donors to certain nonprofit groups is facing a key courtroom test.

A federal judge will hear arguments Wednesday on whether the lawsuit by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal should be thrown out based on IRS officials' contention the states have no right to sue over last year's rule change.

Attorneys for Bullock and Grewal will ask U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls to rule in their favor without a trial.

Last year, the IRS stopped requiring nonprofits such as social-welfare groups and labor unions to turn over the names of donors who give more than $5,000.

Bullock and Grewal argue the change makes it easier for deep-pocketed donors and so-called "dark-money" groups to hide their political spending.