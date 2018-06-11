Challenge to New Hampshire prison psychiatric unit continues

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Lawyers for a young New Hampshire man say his incarceration in a prison psychiatric unit violates a law governing emergency medical treatment, but state officials are rebutting that claim.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Butler, of Hollis, was transferred to the prison from the state psychiatric hospital in January. State officials say patients can be sent to prison even if they haven't been charged with crimes if they can't be safely housed at the hospital, but Butler recently filed a petition in federal court challenging the practice.

In their latest filing, Butler's lawyers say his transfer violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. But the state responded that referencing that law is "at best perplexing" because it mostly deals with ensuring fairness for people without health insurance.