Chandler police pursue suspect in shooting of 2 officers

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the suburb of Chandler say two officers will recover after being shot by the same assailant.

The department relayed on its Twitter account that the suspect was holed up in a house Monday morning.

Sgt. Jason McClimans says the incident began with a shooting of an officer sometime after 1 a.m. near the Chandler Center for the Arts. The officer, whose wounds were not life-threatening., was released from the hospital.

Several hours after announcing officers had closed off an area for a search of the male suspect, police announced a second officer had been shot. That officer was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall, light skinned and last seen wearing white shirt and black shorts.

No other details were available.