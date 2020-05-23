Charge: Man wrote $588K in checks to self from employer

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A former employee at a suburban Atlanta business is accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from a company over nearly two years.

Joshua A. Knight of Kennesaw is charged with felony theft by conversion, according to his May 18 arrest warrant reported by local news outlets.

Knight worked as an account supervisor for Infomart, a Marietta company that specializes in corporate background checks. He wasn’t authorized to write checks to himself, his arrest warrant states. But according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Knight wrote himself 130 checks worth $587.926.10 between January 2018 and September 2019.

Knight was not in custody Friday, jail records show. Once in custody, Knight’s bond is expected to be set at $500,000, according to his warrant.