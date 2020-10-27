Charges filed in phone theft from dying jogger in St. Louis

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department shows Brian Davenport, who is arrested on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, and charged with felony stealing for allegedly taking a cellphone from a 64-year-old jogger who had collapsed on a St. Louis sidewalk on Oct. 18. The woman later died.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a cellphone from a collapsed jogger who was dying on a St. Louis sidewalk.

Brian Davenport, 35, was arrested Monday and is charged with felony stealing, authorities said. He does not yet have a listed attorney.

The 64-year-old jogger collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the city's Soulard neighborhood, police said. Davenport was arrested after surveillance video showed a man getting out of a van, taking the phone and leaving the woman on the sidewalk.

The woman later died at a hospital. Her name has not been released.