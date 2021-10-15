Charise Castro Smith brings Latin experience to 'Encanto' SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS, Associated Press Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 12:09 p.m.
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Charise Castro Smith, the first Latino woman to co-direct a Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, admits that she has felt terrified at times. But when the chance to work on “Encanto” came around, she had no doubts.
“I said, ‘I have to do this. I have to,’” Castro Smith said in an interview with The Associated Press. She joined the project as a writer and had never been in a directing role.
Written By
SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS