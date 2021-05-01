Charity, military vessels bring 800-plus migrants to Italy

ROME (AP) — A charity group’s ship sailed toward a Sicilian port Saturday with 236 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean from human traffickers' boats, while Italian coast guard and border police vessels brought 532 more rescued migrants to a tiny island.
Maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said a ship it operates, the Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies. Upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing to Augusta, Sicily, with its passengers, who included 119 unaccompanied minors, the group said.