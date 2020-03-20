Charity race canceled, job claims soar, gym heads online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio received 139,468 unemployment insurance benefit applications online this week, while the Columbus Race for the Cure, the largest in the nationwide series of cancer research fundraisers, postponed its scheduled May 15 race. A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Friday.

CASES

The state has nearly 120 confirmed cases of the virus, with 33 hospitalizations. The state is limiting testing to those who are hospitalized and to healthcare workers. The Ohio Health Department says people with suspected symptoms should call a medical provider first, but seek immediate help if symptoms are serious, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

___

TESTS

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department ended public testing for the coronavirus only two days after it began, citing a shortage of tests.

___

ELECTIONS

Teachers unions are lobbying lawmakers to conclude the state's primary by late April or early May, instead of June 2, as proposed, so that nearly 100 school districts with levies on the ballot know those outcomes before making decisions about future staffing by a June 1 deadline.

___

ECONOMY

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved Ohio's application for access to low-interest loans of up to $2 million for businesses and nonprofits affected by the coronavirus' impact on the economy.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said it received 139,468 unemployment insurance benefit applications online this week, compared to 4,815 last week.

___

THE NEW REALITY

Gov. Mike DeWine will push lawmakers next week, at the request of local municipalities, to permit live streaming of public meetings as long as sufficient notice is provided.

The Columbus Race for the Cure, the largest in the nationwide series of cancer research fundraisers, postponed its scheduled May 15 race.

With gyms shut down, the YMCA of Greater Cleveland was one of numerous organizations and companies offering online video workouts.

___

Associated Press writers Kantele Franko in Columbus and John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.

___

