Charleston to host July 4th celebration
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston's Fourth of July celebration is set for Haddad Riverfront Park.
The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will take Schoenbaum Stage and fireworks will start during the final song around 9:30 p.m.
A stretch of Kanawha Boulevard will be close for the party, affecting traffic on the river's south side during the evening.
