Charlotte among cities named in Bloomberg climate challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The largest city in North Carolina is among 20 chosen to receive resources and technical support aimed at tackling climate change.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles Wednesday to announce the award from the American Cities Climate Challenge. Among other winners are Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Diego, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Bloomberg is the UN Secretary-General's special envoy for climate action.

The challenge is a $70 million program designed to accelerate efforts to tackle climate change and promote a sustainable future for residents. Cities will work with Bloomberg Philanthropies and partners to implement their plans.

A news release said Charlotte will use support from the challenge to upgrade municipal fleets to electric vehicles and increase community-wide access to public transit.