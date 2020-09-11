Charlotte’s SouthPark Turkey Trot will now be virtual only

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — What is said to be the largest road running event in North Carolina has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that Charlotte’s annual SouthPark Turkey Trot will now be virtual only.

The event has become a family tradition and draws about 9,000 participants on Thanksgiving Day. The race is now in its 32nd year.

“Without question, COVID-19 continues to challenge our community and nation,” SouthPark Turkey Trot organizers said in a news release. “With an abundance of caution, we have decided not to gather at SouthPark mall this Thanksgiving.”

Organizers said that participants can still register for this year’s event and walk or run at home.