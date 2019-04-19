Charter agrees to expand rural broadband under deal with NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Charter Communications will expand broadband internet access upstate under a tentative deal with New York regulators.

Under the proposed agreement, Charter will roll out broadband service to 145,000 upstate customers before October 2021 and pay $12 million to expand service in especially underserved rural areas.

The state's Department of Public Service announced the deal Friday. If formally approved by regulators the agreement would resolve a dispute between the state and Charter over upstate broadband access.

In a statement, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said the settlement negates the need for a costly legal battle with the state.

Charter, which does business as Spectrum, merged with Time Warner Cable in 2016. Last year Charter agreed to give customers refunds and free services to settle allegations that Time Warner hadn't delivered on promised internet speeds.