Cheap Trick slated to play Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (AP) — On a day when the Du Quoin State Fair will celebrate what's "Born, Built and Grown" in Illinois, organizers have found a band to perform on the Grandstand stage that did just that.

In a news release, the fair says that Cheap Trick will take the stage on Aug. 26.

Before the Hall of Fame rock 'n' roll band played 5,000 shows, and sold 20 million records they were a group of buddies who formed a band in Rockford in 1974.

State Fair Manager Luke Sailer says that with southern Illinois being a key part of the Illinois bicentennial celebration, it is fitting that such a successful band mark "such a historic occasion."

Tickets will go on sale later this spring. More information will be available at www.facebook.com/DuquoinStateFair .